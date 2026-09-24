Xi Jinping’s wife is Peng Liyuan, a renowned Chinese folk singer, soprano and public figure. The couple married in the 1980s and have one daughter, Xi Mingze. Peng has also held an international public-health role as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS, while regularly accompanying Xi on major diplomatic trips. In the latest development, she accompanied Xi to Washington for his September 2026 state visit to the United States.

Introduction

The search for “Xi Jinping wife” most commonly refers to Peng Liyuan, one of China’s best-known cultural figures and the wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Peng’s public identity is unusual because she was already famous long before Xi became China’s top political leader. She built her reputation as a professional singer, particularly through Chinese folk and national vocal music, before becoming internationally recognized as the wife of China’s president.

Her role today extends beyond ceremonial appearances. Peng has participated in international cultural diplomacy, accompanied Xi on overseas state visits and maintained a long-running public-health advocacy role through the World Health Organization.

The latest development came in September 2026, when Peng traveled with Xi to the United States for his state visit. China’s Foreign Ministry reported that the couple arrived in Washington on September 23, while the White House had announced that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would host Xi and Peng for an official state visit beginning September 24.

Who Is Xi Jinping’s Wife?

Peng Liyuan is Xi Jinping’s wife.

She is a prominent Chinese singer who has spent much of her career performing traditional and folk-oriented Chinese music. Her professional background is substantially different from Xi’s political career.

The World Health Organization describes Peng as a Chinese soprano and actress. WHO appointed her as a Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS in June 2011, recognizing her previous advocacy on HIV/AIDS prevention and tuberculosis control in China.

As Xi’s political career progressed, Peng became increasingly visible internationally. She now frequently accompanies him during major foreign visits and takes part in cultural, social and health-related activities connected with international diplomacy.

Peng Liyuan’s Career Before Xi Jinping Became President

An important part of understanding Peng Liyuan is that she was already a major public figure before Xi Jinping became China’s president.

Peng developed her career through China’s performing-arts system and became widely recognized for her singing. Her performances helped establish her as a household name in China.

WHO’s biography describes her as an acclaimed Chinese soprano and actress and notes her work with the Chinese Song and Dance Ensemble.

Her artistic background later became relevant to her public diplomatic role. Cultural exchange is a recurring theme in Peng’s official activities, particularly when she meets spouses of foreign leaders.

That gives her public profile two distinct dimensions:

Entertainment and cultural career: She became famous as a singer.

She became famous as a singer. International public role: She now participates in cultural diplomacy and health advocacy alongside her position as China’s first lady.

When Did Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan Marry?

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan married in the 1980s.

Chinese biographical material has described their relationship as beginning when Xi was still a relatively low-profile government official while Peng had already developed a successful career in music.

Their marriage predates Xi’s presidency by decades.

That distinction is important. Peng did not become famous because she married China’s president. She had already established her own professional reputation before Xi reached the highest levels of Chinese politics.

Publicly available biographical accounts have sometimes differed over the precise year of the marriage, so it is preferable to rely on the broader established timeline rather than overstate disputed biographical details.

Does Xi Jinping Have a Daughter?

Yes.

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan have one daughter, Xi Mingze.

Compared with her parents, Xi Mingze has maintained a relatively private public profile. Information about her education and personal life has circulated in international media, but the amount of independently verifiable information is much smaller than the material available about Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan.

The family’s limited public exposure is consistent with the broader pattern surrounding the private lives of China’s senior political leadership.

Peng Liyuan’s Role as China’s First Lady

China does not use the term “First Lady” as a formal constitutional office in the same way that the United States does.

Nevertheless, Peng Liyuan is routinely described internationally and by Chinese official sources as China’s first lady.

Her role is primarily public and diplomatic rather than governmental.

She does not hold China’s presidency or serve as the country’s head of government. Instead, her public activities generally involve:

accompanying Xi Jinping on international visits;

meeting spouses of foreign leaders;

promoting cultural exchange;

participating in public-health advocacy;

attending diplomatic receptions and cultural events.

This distinction helps explain why Peng can have a significant international profile without being a government policymaker in her own right.

Peng Liyuan and Global Health

One of the most documented parts of Peng’s international work is her involvement with tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

WHO appointed her as a Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS on June 3, 2011. WHO said at the time that Peng had already worked on HIV/AIDS prevention and tuberculosis control in China.

Her work has included efforts to raise awareness, combat stigma and draw attention to people affected by these diseases.

Importantly, this is not simply a historical title.

WHO’s 2026 World TB Day materials continued to identify Peng as its Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. A statement prepared by Peng for the organization’s March 18, 2026 World TB Day event discussed international cooperation against tuberculosis.

That provides independent confirmation that health advocacy remains an important component of her international public profile.

What Was Peng Liyuan Doing in 2026?

Peng has remained active in international diplomacy throughout 2026.

Her schedule has included appearances alongside Xi during foreign visits as well as separate events involving other leaders’ spouses.

North Korea Visit

In June 2026, Peng accompanied Xi Jinping during his visit to North Korea.

Chinese Foreign Ministry records show Xi and Peng attending a private luncheon hosted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju in Pyongyang on June 9.

The appearance demonstrated the traditional diplomatic role that political spouses can play during high-level state visits.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

In September, Peng attended a spouses’ event connected with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, the event was hosted by Aigul Japarova, wife of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

Peng joined other leaders’ spouses in viewing an exhibition of Kyrgyz national culture and attending an artistic performance. She also welcomed further cultural exchanges between Kyrgyz artists and Chinese audiences.

The event was particularly consistent with Peng’s background as an artist because the program focused heavily on culture and performance.

Peng Liyuan’s Egypt Visit

Peng also accompanied Xi during his September 2026 state visit to Egypt.

China’s Foreign Ministry reported that Xi and Peng arrived in Cairo on September 1 and were welcomed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wife, Entissar El-Sisi.

On September 2, the two couples visited the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The official account said Xi and Peng toured the museum with the Egyptian presidential couple and viewed collections including objects associated with ancient Egyptian history and Tutankhamun.

The visit was particularly notable because Peng’s public diplomatic activities often emphasize cultural connections, making a major cultural institution an appropriate setting for a spouse-level engagement.

The Latest Xi Jinping Wife News: Washington in September 2026

The most important current development for people searching “Xi Jinping wife” is Peng Liyuan’s presence in Washington in September 2026.

China’s Foreign Ministry reported that Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on September 23 for a state visit to the United States and specifically identified Peng Liyuan as accompanying him.

The White House had announced several days earlier that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump would welcome Xi and Peng for an official state visit.

The White House schedule included:

a formal welcome at Joint Base Andrews;

a state arrival ceremony;

a visit by Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art;

a White House state dinner;

a Friday morning tea;

a visit by the two couples to the National Archives.

The White House also published footage of Trump and Melania Trump welcoming Xi and Peng at Joint Base Andrews on September 23.

This makes Peng’s current Washington appearance one of her most visible international engagements of 2026.

Why Is Peng Liyuan’s Presence Important?

Peng’s presence on state visits has a diplomatic dimension, but it should not be confused with a formal policymaking position.

Her engagements frequently provide an additional channel for cultural and interpersonal diplomacy.

For example, during her 2026 engagements, she has interacted with:

spouses of Asian and European political leaders;

cultural institutions;

performing artists;

public-health organizations;

foreign first ladies.

Her background as a professional singer makes cultural diplomacy a particularly natural part of these activities.

The official record from the SCO summit illustrates this clearly. Peng’s event involved a national culture exhibition and an artistic performance, followed by discussion of future cultural exchanges.

Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump

The 2026 Washington state visit also places Peng Liyuan alongside Melania Trump, the U.S. first lady, in a series of planned diplomatic and cultural engagements.

The White House said Melania Trump would accompany Peng to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art and that the two couples would participate in additional events during the state visit.

The museum visit is particularly relevant to Peng’s own public role because art, culture and international exchange have been recurring themes in her diplomatic activities.

It also demonstrates how spouses of national leaders can participate in international diplomacy without holding a formal governmental office.

Is Peng Liyuan Still a Singer?

Peng Liyuan’s identity as a singer remains an important part of her biography, although her public activities today are much broader than her performance career.

She is internationally recognized as a soprano and has long been associated with Chinese folk and national vocal music.

Her artistic background continues to influence her public appearances, particularly events involving cultural exchange and the performing arts.

WHO itself identifies her as a soprano and actress in its official biography.

Does Peng Liyuan Have a Political Position?

Peng Liyuan is a prominent political spouse, but that does not mean she holds China’s presidency or exercises Xi Jinping’s governmental authority.

Her public activities are primarily associated with cultural diplomacy, public-health advocacy and ceremonial engagements.

For readers researching her role, this distinction is important: being China’s first lady is a public diplomatic position, not an independently elected national office.

Her appearances can therefore attract international attention without representing a separate government policy position.

Xi Jinping Wife and Family Privacy

Despite their international visibility, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan generally keep substantial portions of their family life private.

This is especially apparent with their daughter, Xi Mingze.

Public reporting has focused much more heavily on Peng’s professional career and official engagements than on the family’s everyday private life.

As a result, claims circulating online about the family’s private activities should be treated carefully unless they can be supported by reliable sources.

For a subject as prominent as Xi Jinping’s family, the difference between an official record and internet speculation is particularly important.

What Happens Next for Peng Liyuan?

As of September 24, 2026, Peng Liyuan is accompanying Xi Jinping during his state visit to Washington.

The White House’s published schedule indicates that she is expected to participate in events with Melania Trump, including a visit to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art and the White House state dinner. A further engagement at the National Archives is scheduled for September 25.

Beyond the current visit, her future schedule will depend on official diplomatic programs and international events.

Her established pattern suggests that cultural exchange, health advocacy and participation in major state visits will remain central to her public activities.

Why Readers Are Searching for Xi Jinping’s Wife

Interest in Xi Jinping wife is closely connected to the Chinese president’s growing international visibility.

Unlike many political spouses, Peng Liyuan had an established celebrity career before entering the world of high-level diplomacy. That history makes her biography particularly distinctive.

There is also an important difference between her current international role and her earlier career.

Earlier in life, Peng’s public reputation came primarily from music. Today, her visibility comes from a combination of:

her marriage to China’s president; international diplomatic appearances; cultural exchange activities; global health advocacy; her long-standing recognition as a Chinese singer.

That combination explains why searches for Peng Liyuan frequently appear alongside searches for Xi Jinping, China, international summits and diplomatic visits.

The Bottom Line

Xi Jinping’s wife is Peng Liyuan, a renowned Chinese singer, soprano and public figure who has accompanied China’s president on numerous international engagements.

Her story is not limited to being the spouse of a political leader. She developed a successful artistic career independently and later became an international advocate for tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS through the WHO. WHO continues to identify her in that role in 2026.

Her latest international activity has placed her in Washington alongside Xi Jinping for his September 2026 state visit to the United States. The White House has scheduled cultural and diplomatic engagements involving Peng and Melania Trump during the visit.

For anyone searching “Xi Jinping wife,” the essential answer is therefore clear: Peng Liyuan is Xi Jinping’s wife, a former major singing star in China and a public figure whose current work combines cultural diplomacy, international appearances and global health advocacy.

FAQs

Who is Xi Jinping’s wife?

Xi Jinping’s wife is Peng Liyuan, a prominent Chinese singer and public figure. She is also internationally known for her public-health advocacy and diplomatic appearances.

What is Peng Liyuan famous for?

Peng Liyuan became famous primarily as a Chinese folk singer and soprano. She later became internationally recognized through her role as Xi Jinping’s wife and her work as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.

When did Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan get married?

Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan married in the 1980s. Public biographical sources differ on some details of their early relationship, so precise dates should be treated according to the specific source being cited.

Does Xi Jinping have children?

Yes. Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan have one daughter, Xi Mingze.

Is Peng Liyuan a singer?

Yes. Peng Liyuan is a renowned Chinese soprano and folk singer. WHO also identifies her as an actress and cultural figure.

What does Peng Liyuan do for the WHO?

Peng Liyuan serves as a WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. WHO appointed her to the position in 2011, and WHO’s 2026 materials continue to identify her in that role.

Where is Xi Jinping’s wife now?

As of September 24, 2026, Peng Liyuan is in Washington with Xi Jinping for his state visit to the United States. The White House confirmed that she is part of the official visit program.

Will Peng Liyuan meet Melania Trump?

The White House announced that Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan are scheduled to visit the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art during the September 2026 state visit.