Tony Romo Net Worth 2026: How Much Is the Former Cowboys Quarterback Worth?

Tony Romo’s net worth is estimated at approximately $80 million in 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth, although the figure is an estimate rather than a publicly verified financial statement.

Romo accumulated substantial wealth during his 14-season career with the Dallas Cowboys and later became one of the highest-paid NFL television analysts after joining CBS Sports in 2017. His 2020 CBS contract was widely reported at approximately $17 million per year, making broadcasting a major part of his post-NFL earnings.

Introduction

Tony Romo has built his fortune through two unusually lucrative careers: first as the longtime quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, and later as a television analyst for CBS Sports.

As of 2026, Tony Romo’s net worth is estimated at $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure should be treated as an estimate because Romo has not publicly released a personal balance sheet showing his assets, investments, debts and other financial obligations.

Romo’s financial story has become particularly relevant again in October 2026 after CBS Sports and the former quarterback announced that they had mutually agreed to end their professional relationship following his nine-year run as the network’s lead NFL analyst. CBS confirmed the separation on October 2, 2026.

The change ends an important chapter in Romo’s broadcasting career, but it does not erase the substantial earnings he accumulated from professional football and television.

What Happened?

Tony Romo retired from the NFL after the 2016 season following a 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rather than immediately stepping away from professional sports, Romo moved into broadcasting. CBS Sports announced in April 2017 that he would become the network’s lead NFL game analyst, working alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

The transition proved financially significant.

In February 2020, CBS and Romo agreed to a long-term contract that was widely reported to be worth approximately $17 million annually. NFL.com reported that the deal would make Romo the highest-paid NFL broadcaster at the time.

CBS and Romo ultimately remained together for nine years.

On October 2, 2026, CBS Sports announced that the two sides had mutually agreed to part ways. CBS said J.J. Watt would continue alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the network’s lead NFL broadcast team for the remainder of the 2026 season.

This latest development has renewed interest in Romo’s career earnings, broadcasting salary and overall net worth.

Key Details About Tony Romo’s Net Worth

Estimated net worth: Approximately $80 million

Approximately Primary wealth sources: NFL salary and broadcasting income

NFL salary and broadcasting income NFL team: Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys NFL career: 14 seasons

14 seasons NFL career earnings: Approximately $127.4 million , according to contract-data reporting based on Spotrac figures.

Approximately , according to contract-data reporting based on Spotrac figures. CBS broadcasting career: 2017–2026

2017–2026 Reported 2020 CBS salary: Approximately $17 million per year

Approximately Current CBS status: CBS Sports and Romo mutually parted ways in October 2026.

CBS Sports and Romo mutually parted ways in October 2026. Exact personal net worth: Not publicly verified

The distinction between career earnings and net worth is important. A person can earn hundreds of millions of dollars over a career without having the same amount in current wealth because of taxes, spending, investments, fees and other financial obligations.

How Tony Romo Built His Wealth

1. NFL Career With the Dallas Cowboys

Romo’s first major source of wealth was professional football.

He joined the Cowboys in 2003 as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Illinois University. According to the NFL’s official profile, he initially began his professional career as a holder before eventually becoming Dallas’ starting quarterback in 2006.

Romo remained with Dallas throughout his entire NFL career.

He played 14 seasons and became one of the most recognizable quarterbacks in Cowboys history. The team’s official history and CBS/Paramount profile credit him with six playoff appearances and four Pro Bowl selections.

Contract data cited by Sporting News and Front Office Sports puts Romo’s NFL career earnings at approximately $127.4 million.

That total represents football compensation over his playing career, not his current net worth.

2. Transition From Quarterback to Broadcaster

Romo’s retirement did not mean the end of his professional sports income.

In 2017, CBS Sports brought him directly into its top NFL broadcast team. He was paired with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, giving Romo an immediate role on some of the network’s biggest football broadcasts.

His move was notable because Romo went almost directly from playing professional football to analyzing NFL games on television.

CBS highlighted his football knowledge and perspective as a former player, while his ability to anticipate plays quickly became an important part of his broadcasting identity.

3. The $17 Million-A-Year CBS Deal

Romo’s broadcasting career became particularly lucrative in 2020.

NFL.com reported that CBS and Romo agreed to a multiyear contract worth approximately $17 million per season. CBS News also reported at the time that the new agreement was a long-term deal and that the $17 million annual figure had been reported by the New York Post.

The Washington Post reported that a source familiar with the negotiations said the deal would pay Romo more than $17 million annually.

This compensation dramatically increased the earning potential of Romo’s second career.

It also helps explain why estimates of Tony Romo’s net worth rose substantially after his retirement from football.

Tony Romo’s NFL Career Earnings

Romo’s NFL career was financially successful even though he entered the league without being drafted.

According to contract data cited by Front Office Sports, Romo accumulated approximately $127,422,458 in NFL career earnings. The same data placed him at the top of a list of the highest career-earning undrafted NFL players.

Sporting News similarly reported that Romo earned approximately $127.4 million during his 14-year NFL career.

His largest NFL seasons included several years in which his compensation exceeded $17 million, according to contract data cited by Sporting News.

These figures show how dramatically his financial position changed from his early days as an undrafted player.

Tony Romo’s CBS Salary and Broadcasting Income

Broadcasting became an important part of Romo’s financial success after his NFL retirement.

The reported $17 million-plus annual CBS contract was particularly notable because it placed Romo among the highest-paid sports broadcasters in the United States at the time.

However, readers should be careful when converting a reported contract value into net worth.

A contract’s headline value is not necessarily the same as money received after taxes and other deductions. Contract structures can also include different payment schedules and conditions.

Therefore, the reported value of Romo’s CBS agreement should be viewed as a measure of his potential contractual compensation, not as proof that the same amount was added directly to his personal wealth.

Tony Romo’s Net Worth: Why the $80 Million Figure Is an Estimate

Celebrity Net Worth currently lists Tony Romo’s net worth at $80 million and identifies his salary as $17 million. Its page was updated July 31, 2026.

That is the most frequently cited current estimate found in the latest reporting.

But there is an important limitation.

There is no publicly available audited financial statement confirming that Tony Romo personally has exactly $80 million in net assets.

Celebrity net-worth websites generally calculate estimates using publicly reported salaries, career earnings, property information, business activity and other available information.

For that reason, $80 million should be described as an estimated net worth, rather than a confirmed fact.

Recent coverage from Hindustan Times also cited the $80 million estimate while discussing Romo’s NFL earnings and CBS career.

What CBS Sports Said About Romo’s Departure

CBS Sports confirmed on October 2, 2026, that it and Romo had mutually agreed to part ways.

The network thanked Romo for his nine years of contributions and said J.J. Watt would continue working with Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the lead NFL broadcast team for the rest of the season.

The announcement is significant for Romo’s career because CBS had been his professional home since he entered broadcasting in 2017.

It also means that the reported annual CBS compensation that helped make broadcasting a major part of his wealth-building career is no longer an ongoing CBS salary.

Reports have discussed substantial money remaining under his previous contract, but the precise financial terms of the separation have not been publicly detailed by CBS in its official announcement. Reuters and other outlets have reported on the financial implications, but the network’s statement itself did not publish a settlement figure.

Background: Tony Romo’s Football Career

Tony Romo was born in San Diego, California, and played college football at Eastern Illinois University.

Despite going undrafted in 2003, he earned a place with the Dallas Cowboys and eventually became the team’s starting quarterback.

Romo officially took over as Dallas’ starter in 2006.

During his 14 NFL seasons, he established himself as one of the Cowboys’ most productive quarterbacks. Paramount’s current CBS Sports profile credits him with six playoff appearances and four Pro Bowl selections.

He retired following the 2016 season.

At the time of his retirement, Romo already had substantial NFL earnings behind him. His move into broadcasting then created another major source of income.

That two-stage career is central to understanding Tony Romo’s financial position today.

What Makes Romo’s Career Financially Unusual?

Romo’s story is particularly notable because he generated significant earnings in both professional football and sports media.

His NFL career produced more than $127 million in reported playing earnings.

Then, after retirement, his broadcasting contract reportedly paid around $17 million per year.

That means his wealth was not dependent on only one short period of success.

Instead, Romo developed two separate high-income careers.

The first was as an NFL quarterback.

The second was as a television analyst.

That combination helps explain why current estimates place his wealth around $80 million despite the fact that he stopped playing professional football nearly a decade ago.

What Happens Next for Tony Romo?

As of October 2026, Romo is no longer part of CBS Sports’ lead NFL broadcast team.

CBS has confirmed that J.J. Watt will continue alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Romo’s next professional broadcasting move has not been officially announced.

Therefore, it would be premature to claim that he will join another network or return to a specific sports-media role.

His financial position also does not depend solely on whether he immediately takes another broadcasting job. The wealth accumulated during his NFL and CBS careers remains a separate question from his future employment.

Why Tony Romo’s Net Worth Matters

Tony Romo’s net worth is an example of how elite athletes can extend their earning careers after retirement.

His football career generated more than $127 million in reported earnings, while his broadcasting career produced another major source of compensation.

The case also illustrates why celebrity net-worth figures should be treated carefully.

A reported salary is relatively straightforward to document when a contract figure becomes public. Net worth is different.

Net worth depends on assets minus liabilities, and detailed information about an individual’s investments, taxes, private holdings and debts is usually not publicly available.

Therefore, the $80 million figure is best understood as a current estimate, not an independently audited total.

What We Know vs. What Is Estimated

Confirmed or strongly documented

Romo played 14 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys.

He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.

He joined CBS Sports as its lead NFL analyst in 2017.

CBS and Romo agreed to a major long-term contract in 2020.

The deal was widely reported at approximately $17 million per year.

Contract-data sources put his NFL career earnings at about $127.4 million.

CBS and Romo mutually parted ways in October 2026.

Estimated

Tony Romo’s current net worth of approximately $80 million .

. His exact current assets, investments and liabilities.

This distinction is important for anyone searching for an accurate answer to “How much is Tony Romo worth?”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Tony Romo’s net worth in 2026?

Tony Romo’s net worth is currently estimated at about $80 million by Celebrity Net Worth. This is an estimate, not a publicly verified financial statement.

How did Tony Romo make his money?

Romo built his wealth primarily through his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and his subsequent career as an NFL television analyst for CBS Sports.

How much did Tony Romo make in the NFL?

Contract-data sources cited by Front Office Sports and Sporting News put Romo’s total NFL career earnings at approximately $127.4 million over 14 seasons.

How much did Tony Romo make at CBS?

His 2020 CBS contract was widely reported to be worth approximately $17 million per year, with some reports putting the annual value above that figure.

Is Tony Romo still with CBS Sports?

No. CBS Sports and Romo mutually agreed to part ways on October 2, 2026, ending his nine-year run as the network’s lead NFL analyst.

Who replaced Tony Romo on CBS?

CBS announced that J.J. Watt would continue alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the network’s lead NFL announce team for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Is Tony Romo’s $80 million net worth confirmed?

No. The $80 million figure is an estimate published by Celebrity Net Worth. There is no public audited statement confirming Romo’s exact net worth.

What is Tony Romo doing now?

As of October 2026, Romo has left CBS Sports. His next major professional broadcasting role has not been officially announced. CBS has confirmed that J.J. Watt will remain on its lead NFL broadcast team for the rest of the season.